Ludcaris Did Not Fool Anyone With His CGI Abs In His New Music Video. The Responses Have Been HILARIOUS!

Ok. We’re not really sure if Ludacris meant for this to be a joke, or if he really thought no one would notice that his abs in the music video for his song “Vitamin D” were completely CGI.

You can see just how bad they are in the first few seconds of the video, which you can watch below. BE WARNED though, it might be NSFW, so watch at your own caution!

Twitter had an absolute field day too, comparing Luda to King’s Hawaiian Rolls, and a wrestler from a video game. Too funny!

Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when i’m drunk pic.twitter.com/RqXXfhit4q — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 10, 2017

Why does Ludacris look like a N64 'WWF WrestleMania 2000' create a player?

2017 needs to take a chill pill. pic.twitter.com/D1R5oMUOp3 — Davon Magwood (@davonmagwood) April 11, 2017

Women and their ridiculous beauty standards got Ludacris photoshopping himself pic.twitter.com/36v4IFXLkQ — 🎩🥃 (@TheDakari) April 10, 2017

Luda even joined in on the fun, showing he knows the abs were ridiculous, and proving that he can laugh at himself!

😂😂Do you want your own fake abs, but can't afford CGI? Get your fake abs here for $11.81! https://t.co/WHs0IIIoZ9 pic.twitter.com/2bUJ0ReZ6T — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 10, 2017

😂😂 I did a lot of sit ups for that! RT @SamCruzin: Yo but why Ludacris six pack look like it was done at Sephora pic.twitter.com/FVbYp2KQcW — Ludacris (@Ludacris) April 11, 2017

