Ludcaris Did Not Fool Anyone With His CGI Abs In His New Music Video. The Responses Have Been HILARIOUS!

Ok. We’re not really sure if Ludacris meant for this to be a joke, or if he really thought no one would notice that his abs in the music video for his song “Vitamin D” were completely CGI.
You can see just how bad they are in the first few seconds of the video, which you can watch below. BE WARNED though, it might be NSFW, so watch at your own caution!
Twitter had an absolute field day too, comparing Luda to King’s Hawaiian Rolls, and a wrestler from a video game. Too funny!
Luda even joined in on the fun, showing he knows the abs were ridiculous, and proving that he can laugh at himself!
Via Newsweek