Lego Daffodils Appear in Hull, UK

As part of The City of Culture event in Hull they’ve brought in over 1,700 blooming Daffodils to King Edward Square.

These Daffodils might not be real but are completely made of Lego’s and are insanely cool. This whole field of Lego Daffodils are made of 146,400 Lego bricks. The #LegoSpringFlowers meadow was created by Duncan Titmarsh, Britain’s only certified professional Lego builder. The flowers will be available to take home in exchange for a donation once the displays time is up. Even the bees think these flowers are real. Check out the Legos in the pics below.