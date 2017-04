Isn’t Rule 1 of committing a crime having a solid escape plan?

Well, a thief in China did not think his plan through, because after snatching a woman’s iPhone, his grand means of escape was to run right into a police station to hideout. Apparently, he was not from the area, and not familiar with the lay of the land. He was quickly apprehended by officers after the victim shouted he had stolen her phone.

The thief was detained by police on suspicion of theft.

Via Daily Mail

