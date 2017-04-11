Guy gets Caught going 158 MPH, Regrets Nothing

This guy tore right through a speed trap in Indiana going 158 MPH.

30 year old Christopher Garza, was taking his friend out for a ride in his 707 hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car. When Garza saw the state trooper he immediately pulled over. “Obviously, what I did was very dumb,” Garza said. Garza was arrested and had his $65,000 car impounded. As it turned out Garza’s friend was a wounded vet who had just come home and was just trying to cheer him up. “Really, I was just kind of getting my buddy’s mind off of reality for a little bit.” Garza was booked and is currently out on bail awaiting trial, but says he has no regrets because his buddy had a great time.