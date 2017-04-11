Guy gets Caught going 158 MPH, Regrets Nothing

April 11, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: 158, Dodge Challenger, Joy Ride, Speeding

This guy tore right through a speed trap in Indiana going 158 MPH.

30 year old Christopher Garza, was taking his friend out for a ride in his 707 hp Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car. When Garza saw the state trooper he immediately pulled over. “Obviously, what I did was very dumb,” Garza said. Garza was arrested and had his $65,000 car impounded. As it turned out Garza’s friend was a wounded vet who had just come home and was just trying to cheer him up. “Really, I was just kind of getting my buddy’s mind off of reality for a little bit.” Garza was booked and is currently out on bail awaiting trial, but says he has no regrets because his buddy had a great time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live