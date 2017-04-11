Guitarist John Geils Dies At 71

April 11, 2017 9:03 PM
80's, Centerfold, Freezeframe, J. Geils Band, John Geils, rock

John Geils Jr. the guitar player in the J. Geils Band, was found dead today, he was 71. According to the Groton Massachusetts Police Department, he was found inside his home and likely died of natural causes.

Geils is best known for the band’s No. 1 hit, “Centerfold,” along with “Freeze-Frame,” the title track to its 1981 album, which peaked at No. 4.

The J. Geils Band found mainstream success during the 1980s; however, was a popular rock band in the 1970s.

Internal strife led to the band’s breakup up in 1985, but reunited in 1999.

