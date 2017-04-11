Caitlyn Jenner Claims Robert Kardashian Told Her O.J. Was Guilty

April 11, 2017 4:43 PM
Holy Smokes!

Caitlyn Jenner is making some incredible revelations in her upcoming memoir, from revealing she had gender reassignment surgery, to revealing that Robert Kardashian told her O.J. was guilty of murdering his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, yet he still formed part of his legal team.

Jenner believes Kardashian defended his friend O.J. because he was jealous of his relationship with Kris Jenner, and did it as a jab to his ex-wife.

I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f— you.

She writes that Kardashian said, “I would’ve been OK with it if they had gotten him in the first trial.”

Jenner believes O.J. got away with two “savage murders”.

He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest asshole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them.

“The Secrets of My Life” is being released on April 25.

Read more HERE

