Bonnie and Clyde Relics are Going Up for Auction

Ever wanted to own a piece of history?

Well now you can, A pair of eyeglasses, stained with what appears to be blood, Dallas County’s original arrest warrants for the outlaw couple, a button from the shirt Clyde Barrow was wearing when he was killed, and a ring that he made for Bonnie. The glasses are said to have been worn by Bonnie when she was shot and killed in 1934. The relics were taken as souvenirs by law enforcement officers in the 1930s and put up for auction by their heirs. The auction, based in Boston, begins June 22.