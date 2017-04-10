Warner Bros. In $900 Million Lawsuit To Prove Ghosts Are Real

The popularity of The Conjuring franchise may be coming with a price, but in a much different way than you’d think.

Warner Bros. has been hit with a lawsuit for $900 Million they may have to pay unless they can prove that ghosts are real. You read that right! $900 Million lawsuit to prove ghosts are real. Gerald Brittle wrote a book in 1980 called The Demonologist about Ed and Lorraine Warren, the paranormal investigators whose case files are dramatized in the “Conjuring” movies. Brittle claims he had an exclusive agreement with the Warrens.

Warner Bros. also made a deal with the Warrens, which lead to the production of “The Conjuring,” “The Conjuring 2,” and “Annabelle.”

The primary contract dispute is that the movie studio claims that the “Conjuring” movies weren’t based on Brittle’s book, and that they are based on “historical facts.” Brittle says that can’t be possible because he and other skeptics posit that the Warrens’ case files about paranormal and supernatural activity are fabricated.

All we can say is that Warner Bros. better hire the best paranormal scientists money can buy, or hire Fox Mulder.