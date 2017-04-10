Video Shows Man Dragged Off Overbooked United Flight in Chicago

A video has surfaced of a man being dragged out of a United Airlines flight by security from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The reason being? The flight was overbooked. After noticing 4 crew members were needing to be seated before departing, the airline asked if anyone would volunteer giving their seat up. When no one volunteered, the airline selected a few passengers at random to give up their seats. While two willingly gave up their seats, one of them was a doctor who needed to be Louisville in the morning to see patients. He explained to security he could not move. When that happened, security is seen hauling the man from his seat and dragging him down the aisle and out of the plane, literally.

Media has reached out to Chicago Department of Aviation police for comment but no word yet. United Airlines CEO has posted a statement regarding the situation, “This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

The doctor was eventually allowed back on the place where he returns, bloodied and dazed, repeating over and over, “I have to get home, I have to get home.”