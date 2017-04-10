Tony Romo Will Be Wearing The No. 9 One More Time

April 10, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Dallas, Game, honorary, Mavericks, Tony Romo

The Dallas Mavericks are planning a tribute and “very special sports experience” for the retiring Cowboys quarterback before their final home game.

At tomorrow night’s Mavericks game, Romo will be honored with his own Maverick’s jersey and the number 9 on the back.  He’ll take a place on the bench with the rest of the Mavs players as an honorary member of the team.  However details on the tribute have still not be released.

Coach Rick Carlisle said in a text message Saturday that he and owner Mark Cuban “very much look forward to honoring one of Dallas’ all-time best athletes and people with a very special sports experience.”

 

