Steve Perry To Release Solo LP Later This Year, His First In Over Two Decades

Fresh off a reunion with Journey at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (unfortunately he did not perform), Steve Perry announced his intentions to release a brand new solo LP sometime in 2017.

Perry recently described his forthcoming album as an “emotional expression” of losing a loved one. He told ABC, “I met someone, and I fell in love with this person. And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.”

The album will be Perry’s third behind Street Talk, and For the Love of Strange Medicine. He called working on the album “cathartic,” allowing him to touch on emotions he “never expected to revisit.”

Perry joined his former band mates on stage Friday for Journey’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, praising the band and the music they made together.

Via Rolling Stone

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter