Portaventura World in Spain boasts Europe’s fastest roller coaster.

“Red Force,” located inside the park’s “Ferrari Land” takes riders from 0 to 112 mph in just FIVE seconds. The 367-foot roller coaster also, apparently, has a knack for colliding with pigeons.

A man riding in the front row of Red Force came face-to-face with a pigeon, although he just brushes it aside and enjoys the rest of the ride like it’s no big deal.

No word yet if the pigeon enjoyed the ride as much as he did.

Via BroBible

