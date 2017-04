Lance Corporal Nathan Chambliss spent more than a year away from home until he suddenly returned home.

He just didn’t walk through the doors of their house though; while sweet, it wouldn’t be as fun. His little sister, fifth-grade student Harlie Jo Lewis, was asked to throw the first pitch at a Midland Rockhounds baseball game.

Nathan put on catcher’s gear that made him virtually unrecognizable, before removing the mask and surprising Harlie Jo.

So sweet!

Via Your Basin

