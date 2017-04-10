Janet Jackson and Husband Wissam Al Mana Separate

April 10, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: divorce, Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana Separate, prenup, separation, Wissam Al Mana

After 5 years of marriage, Janet Jackson and her wealthy businessman husband Wissam Al Mana, have separated, according to TMZ.

The couple’s separation seems to be almost exactly at their 5 year marriage mark. No word yet if they had a prenup. If so, those often have 5 and 10 year marks that can increase money to be divided, in the event of a divorce.

Jackson has an estimated worth of $175 million. Al Mana… $1 BILLION!

Janet and Wissam’s only child, son Eissa, was born January 3rd. His birth may have prenup implications.

No official word on why the couple have separated. Hopefully there is room for reconciliation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live