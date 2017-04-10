Gavin Rossdale Says New Album Is About Starting Over After His Divorce From Gwen Stefani

April 10, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Bush, divorce, Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Music, New Album, News

Gavin Rossdale’s recently released seventh studio album reflects on his life after his divorce from Gwen Stefani.

“My album, Black and White Rainbows, that’s a whole nice new start, new fresh life, new chapters. New beginnings.”  He also added that when it came time to piece together the album, he also considered his children.  “We listen to hip-hop radio when we drive to school. So when I made my new record, I had to make sure that I had songs that they want to sing along to,” he shared. “I do everything to impress my kids.”

Black and White Rainbows dropped March 10.

