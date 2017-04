Sebastian Maniscalco joked that when he toured the Addison Improv, there are a ton of restaurants in that area especially on Belt Line. I explained that, yeah we Texans love to eat!

Find out more about Sebastian like how his dad used himĀ as a pizza delivery man, how his new baby will basically fill enough new material for a special and how excited he is to be back in Texas.

Catch Sebastian at the Majestic Theater this Thursday evening.