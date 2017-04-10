Budweiser Unveils New Texas Rangers Cans

Budweiser will unveil a new Texas Ranger-themed beer can Friday at Globe Life Park just in time for National Beer Day. Fun fact for those beer enthusiasts out there: National Beer Day also marks the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act. That means when Roosevelt signed the act Americans could finally enjoy the beer again…so long as the beer was below 3.2 percent alcohol.

Budweiser is celebrating the day by releasing team-themed can across the MLB league. It will celebrate the pregame tailgate by showing off the new cans before the Rangers hopefully secure their first win of the season.

The can was designed by Austin-based artist Sam Barboza and will be at the park to celebrate and take part in the tailgate. He will even be live screen-printing his artwork onto free special-edition posters, which he might just sign for you too!

The tailgate will take place on the North Lawn at the corner of Ballpark Way and Road to Six Flags from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beginning Friday the cans will be available for purchase in the DFW area until the limited supply runs out.