Does looking down 40 stories beneath you sound awesome?

If your afraid of heights then this apartment is not for you. The Market Square Tower shared a video of its Sky pool. The pool is set up on the roof of the apartment complex and looks down over Houston. The pool extends 10 feet out from the building and is encased in an 8 inch Plexiglas tank and looks 40 stories down. Though the view is gorgeous, its only for the brave willing to swim to the edge. Check out the video below.