Turkish Airlines Flight Crew Deliver Baby Mid- Flight

April 9, 2017 8:39 AM
Talk about a crazy flight.

A flight from Conakry, Guinea to Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso added an extra passenger mid- flight.  Nafi Diaby was 28 weeks pregnant when she boarded her flight. Soon after take off, she began to experience birthing pains. The flight crew and passengers helped safely deliver the baby girl who was named Kadiju. The mother and Daughter were taken to the hospital once the plane landed. The two have reported to be healthy. Apparently e expectant mothers are able to travel with most airlines until they are 36 weeks pregnant. Check out the pics below.

