Great White Shark Washes Ashore in Santa Cruz

A great white that washed ashore on Friday, has been pronounced dead.

Many who arrived on site tried to resuscitate and send it back to sea, but the tide was to strong for the shark and kept floating back to shore. Sean Van Sommeran, executive director of the Pelagic Research Shark Foundation, told KSBW that he believed the shark may have been sick, possibly infected with a type of bacteria that’s been killing other sharks. The 8 foot shark drew a small crowd of by standers. The shark’s carcass will now be taken to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife facility in Santa Cruz so that researchers can study the fish and try to determine why it died, the organization may have results of the autopsy late Saturday or early Sunday.