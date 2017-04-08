What Was The Deal With The Blaring Sirens In Dallas Last Night?

So…how’d you sleep last night?

A little before midnight last night, emergency sirens began blaring all over Dallas (see the map below). The reason was simple: an apparent system malfunction. It took a bit of time to turn it off, too: because emergency crews had to manually switch the sirens off. Because there are so many tornado sirens around Dallas, you really couldn’t get away from it.

If there’s anything interesting (or funny) that came out of the false alarm(s), it was the tweets. Check out some of our favorites below!

Dallas sirens: this is how many tornado speakers we are getting blasted with right now #dallas #sirens pic.twitter.com/evXF3XmeA4 — George Snowflack ❄️ (@GeorgeSnowflack) April 8, 2017

Don't worry Dallas, the sirens are just an intro to like a totally sick Pitbull song. pic.twitter.com/mmcIBio4Sj — Company Cafe & Bar (@CompanyCafeDFW) April 8, 2017

This is the way the world ends.

This is the way the world ends.

This is the way the world ends.

Not with a bang but a pic.twitter.com/Ywm6CJzbld — Nicholas Friedman (@NMFreed) April 8, 2017

The sirens remind me of another thing that just won't end… pic.twitter.com/15vIjreNHd — Claire Cardona (@clairezcardona) April 8, 2017

this was really about to be me when i heard the #sirens going off. i'm not ready to die pic.twitter.com/LLA8lXYwOz — little vagabond 🕊 (@omgdudexx) April 8, 2017

Again, no severe weather or emergency of any kind in Dallas. The city's biggest issue is now sleep deprivation. Good night, Dallas. #Sirens pic.twitter.com/kjctGokC68 — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) April 8, 2017

