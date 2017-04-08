What Was The Deal With The Blaring Sirens In Dallas Last Night?

April 8, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Emergency Sirens, Sirens, Tornado Sirens

So…how’d you sleep last night?

A little before midnight last night, emergency sirens began blaring all over Dallas (see the map below).  The reason was simple: an apparent system malfunction.  It took a bit of time to turn it off, too: because emergency crews had to manually switch the sirens off.  Because there are so many tornado sirens around Dallas, you really couldn’t get away from it.

If there’s anything interesting (or funny) that came out of the false alarm(s), it was the tweets.  Check out some of our favorites below!

Source: Dallas Morning News

