Get Ready: New Texas Motor Speedway Burrito Has Three Layers Of Bacon

April 8, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bacon, Hawg Heaven Burro Grande, NASCAR, O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway

It’s called the the Hawg Heaven Burro Grande…and it’s, well, heavenly.  It’s also making its debut at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500: happening this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (watch it being made in the video above).

So what sets this Tex-Mex concoction apart from every other burrito in the DFW area?  How about three layers of bacon.

If you know anything about Hawg Heaven (stand 405, inside Gate 4), you know they specialize in bacon-focused NASCAR race-day foods.  And chances are fans of the stand’s chow are going to go hog-wild for it.

And if you’re interested in the other ingredients the $11 ‘Grande contains: tomato-cilantro rice, cheese, pickled red onion and Fritos.  But the best parts are the layers: pork carnitas with specks of pecan-wood-smoked bacon, bacon-jalapeno ranch beans, and bacon-avocado cream.

Now, how many defibrillators do they have at TMS?

Source: GuideLive

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live