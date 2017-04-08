Dallas Citizens Outraged Over Lack of Notification During Last Night’s Sirens

As 156 emergency sirens wailed throughout the city of Dallas last night, hundreds of thousands of concerned citizens turned to their trusted news source to find – nothing. During a time of chaos as the sirens sounded for nearly 2 hours non-stop, news sources were silent.

The emergency system was hacked, according to officials and was manually deactivated around 1:30am.

Today as news stations across DFW and America report on the lengthy panic driven sirens, millions of citizens are asking why no one bothered to report or attempt to put the city of Dallas at ease. Instead the 911 call center was filled with thousands of calls, creating a 6 minute delay before finally speaking with a 911 dispatcher.

Whether it is a lack of information from the news sources, or a lack of information coming out of The City of Dallas – the reporting or lack thereof, on this incident was terrible. In the event of a REAL emergency, would it have taken roughly 30 minutes or longer like it did last night?