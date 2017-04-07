Woman Falls 60 Feet From Bridge While Trying to Take Selfie

A California woman is in the hospital and very lucky to be alive after she fell off the state’s highest bridge while trying to take a selfie.

A woman has survived after falling from the fourth-highest bridge in the USA while attempting to take a selfie https://t.co/e5zPnrUXbC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 6, 2017

Police say the woman was with friends at the Foresthill Bridge, which is about 40 miles northeast of Sacramento. They were climbing on the bridge’s girders underneath the 730-foot tall span when the woman took out her phone and tried to snap a selfie. That’s when friends say she tripped and fell backwards, plummeting 60 feet to a trail below. She was knocked unconscious and suffered major cuts and breaks. She was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Apparently this bridge is a popular spot for selfie-seekers. Perhaps a sign: “No Selfies!”