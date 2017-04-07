Want To Earn $17,000 For Staying In Bed 60 Days?

April 7, 2017 12:06 PM
Think you could stay in bed… 60 days?

The Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology in Toulouse, France, needs 24 people age 20 – 45 who are in shape, healthy, non-smoking, with a body mass index (BMI) between 22 and 27, to stay… in bed… for 2 months… straight!

Scientists want to study prolonged periods of weightlessness and the effects it has on people. They believe lying down for 60 days will mimic some of the effects.

Study physician Dr. Arnaud Beck said, “The idea of this study is to reproduce the weightlessness of the International Space Station (ISS)”–“During the first two weeks our scientists will do a whole series of tests and measurements on the volunteers. This will be followed by a 60-day period during which they must remain in bed, the head slightly inclined downwards at less than six degrees.”

Once completed, participants will received (2) weeks of rehab and again be studied to see what effect it had on their body.

At the end of the study, each participant will receive $17,000!

I like to sleep, but don’t know if I could stay in bed 60 straight days. Would it be worth $17,000? Thoughts?

