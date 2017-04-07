Texas Sheriff’s Office Pleads: “Do Not Test The ‘108’ Command On Siri”

If you have an Apple device, chances are you use Siri (the intelligent personal voice assistant) for a good number of things: reminders, timers…recommendations on good places to eat in the area. However, one of Siri’s “safety” features is backfiring in a viral prank that has authorities steaming.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out (check out their Facebook post below): please don’t say to Siri, “Hey Siri 108” on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV. If you do, you have 5 seconds before Siri calls the Police. And when you call the Police unnecessarily, it’s taking their time away from the people who really do need them for an emergency!

So why in the world does Siri dial “Emergency Services” when you give the “108” command? Siri has been programmed to dial “Emergency Services” when you give the command of any country’s emergency service phone number: “108” just happens to be India’s emergency service phone number (just like “911” is ours in the United States).

Unfortunately, it all started as a prank on social media (see some examples of those posts below).

All iPhone Users Say 108 To Siri So She Can Tell You A Joke 😂😂 — 👸🏽ℚųɇɇȵ ℙɇȶȶƴ👸🏽 (@TheRealMsLouie) March 13, 2017

I just found out you can 3 way FaceTime now 🙌🏽 you just say "108" to Siri and then you can call two people — Flubber Nugget (@Mondo_LOE) March 16, 2017

Bottom line: please don’t be a bonehead by giving Siri the “108” command! Thank you.

