Taylor Swift’s House Is Now Designated As A Historical Landmark

The members of the Beverly Hills City Council approved T-Swizzle’s request to designate her mansion as an official Historic Landmark.

The house sits just behind the Beverly Hills Hotel, and was purchased from the heirs of Samuel Goldwyn in 2015 for $25 million. Goldwyn co-founded Goldwyn Pictures, which eventually became movie giant MGM.

Beverly Hills mayor Lili Bosse thanked Swift for the extensive renovation she performed on the mansion, saying “I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved.”

Historic features of the home include a tennis court, pool, a curved patio sitting area, and stepped terraces, all of which has remained pretty much untouched since the ’30s.

Swift also owns properties in Westerly, Rhode Island, New York City, and Nashville, and is also currently renovating a Tribeca penthouse she purchased from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson in 2014.

