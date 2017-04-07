Stephen Colbert Eulogizes Don Rickles on ‘Late Show’

April 7, 2017 10:55 AM
Stephen Colbert opened up the Late Show last night by sharing a touching anecdote about comedy legend Don Rickles, who died Thursday at the age of 90.

Colbert actually knew the late comedian, but had a story to share about the only time he ever met him. Colbert said Rickles told him backstage at the Emmys that he was “good.” “And I felt like a made man. Because we all should have his career and be who he was — married to his wife, I don’t know, 120 years? Something like that. So, God bless you Don Rickles and thank you.”

