Ford Has Built a Baby Crib that Mimics Car Rides

April 7, 2017 8:03 PM
Isn’t it crazy how babies almost always fall asleep while on car rides.

Ford has built Max Motor Dreams crib for babies who like to fall asleep in the car. The crib simulates movement, sounds and lights like that of a car.  An app can even be downloaded to replicate your own car ride and have played on the MAX Crib. This could make getting that newborn to sleep a lot faster, might even be the future of baby cribs. These cribs are not yet available, but Ford has gotten a lot of positive feedback and may eventually put them into full scale production. Check out the video of the crib below.

 

