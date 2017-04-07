Burger King Unveils the Milkshake of Your Childhood Dreams

Unlike the hoax Burger King pulled recently about releasing Whopper-flavored toothpaste, this time it’s real. The fast-food chain has unveiled a new milkshake and it’s straight out of our childhood dreams.

Picture this: vanilla soft-serve ice cream mixed with colorful Froot Loops cereal. Doesn’t that sound delicious? The end result looks like a liquid form of funfetti cake topped with whipped cream and we’re okay with that. This one’s for the sweet tooths out there! These shakes will sell for $2.99, according to Today.com and will be available April 17th.