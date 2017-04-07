Boeing Is Moving To Plano, Texas

April 7, 2017 7:16 AM By JT
Filed Under: Boeing, Legacy Urban Village, Legacy West at 121, Plano, Stan Deal, Texas, Toll Road

Another big company is headed to Plano, Texas.

Boeing is relocating to Legacy West at 121 and the Toll Road: specifically, in the Legacy Urban Village which also includes apartments.  Keep in mind: they won’t be building new 737s here.  The company is actually opening up a new division of the business that includes global services.

Boeing’s Division President Stan Deal said: “We have a fixed focus on serving our customers worldwide, and this location assists in our mission of providing uncompromising service worldwide.”

Boeing is the fifth company to jump on the Plano bandwagon.  Other big companies included in the 250 acre development are Toyota, FedEx, JPMorgan Chase and Liberty Mutual Insurance.  This is great news for the Texas economy: however, you can probably expect a lot more traffic and future highway construction.

