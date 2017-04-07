Aaron Rodgers And Olivia Munn Have Officially Split Up

April 7, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Aaron Rodgers, Break Up, Green Bay Packers, Movies, Olivia Munn, Relationship

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirmed. The source says the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

The actress and Green Bay Packers quarterback began dating at the end of 2014, and the breakup comes two months after the couple fueled engagement rumors in January when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left-hand ring finger.

Throughout the relationship, Munn had often supported and cheered on Rodgers’ career.  While the athlete rarely addressed his relationship in public, he did defend her after it was speculated that she contributed to his strained relationship with his father and younger brother Jordan, who competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” a source had previously said. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live