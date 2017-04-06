TLC Announces the Next Album Arrives This Summer

TLC fans rejoice! We now have a release date for TLC’s next album. If you remember, TLC launched a Kickstarter to fund a new album back in January 2015, and now that record is finally becoming a reality thanks to the help of generous backers. Within 48 hours of its launch, fans donated $150,000, which was the original goal. The page has now raised over $430,000, which will go toward writing and recording sessions along with other related costs. This album will be TLC’s first since 2002’s 3D. The release date is set for June 30.

So why not just go through a label to release a new album? Well as explained on the website, “While major labels offer artists multimillion dollar recording and marketing budgets, they don’t often give artists complete control of their own music. It is ESSENTIAL that we create our final album completely on our own terms, without any restrictions, with YOU.”

Although this will be the first album without founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in 2002 at age 30, member Chilli promises Lopes will still be included on new songs. “Even though you cannot physically see her, you will always feel her presence and we make sure of it,” she told EW in 2015.

There’s just one more thing: at the request of Chilli, T-Boz, and their manager Bill Wiggins, the album does not yet have a title and they are asking fans to help suggest names. The Kickstarter reads, “ONE MORE THING….. We need your help…let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration.” Read the full post here.

TLC will be hitting the road this year for the I Love the ’90s—The Party Continues Tour and will be in Dallas July 29th at Verizon Theatre. Tickets available at axs.com.

What should the name be?