“The Pharmacy” In Deep Ellum To Serve Delicious Milkshakes With An “Adult Twist”

“The Pharmacy” is the latest venture between owners of Deep Ellum’s High and Tight and Rocket Fizz.

Currently under construction, The Pharmacy will have a retro, ’50s diner theme, and serve a variety of milkshakes, malts, ice cream, shaved ice, and other frozen treats, many of which can be enhanced with a shot of your favorite liquor.

Despite the doctored shakes, the owners promise The Pharmacy will have a family friendly atmosphere. Danny Wilson of Rocket Fizz told Culture Map, “It’ll be a family friendly atmosphere, which is what Jacob [Cox] and I have been doing with Rocket Fizz. But we’re also talking about ‘not your father’s root beer,’ and alcoholic shakes.”

The Pharmacy will occupy the same space once held by the Elm Street Bar. Braxton Martin of High and Tight said they were fortunate to find the space in Deep Ellum available. “We knew we wanted to open somewhere in Deep Ellum. We will have the bar element with alcoholic milkshakes, but we’re mostly going to be family friendly. And we had to make sure that wherever we opened, we had a good place with easy parking.”

The owners are planning for an early Summer opening.

Via Culture Map

