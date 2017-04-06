Radiohead Play ‘Where I End and You Begin’ for First Time in 9 Years

By Hayden Wright

On their 2017 tour, Radiohead have revived some songs they haven’t played in nearly a decade; material from past albums like OK Computer and Kid A that haven’t been seen in a Radiohead setlist for years.

Last night, the band played “Where I End and You Begin” from Hail to the Thief for the first time in 9 years. Fans quickly picked up on the historic inclusion and shared footage from the concert (in Kansas City) on YouTube.

Watch their performance of “Where I End and You Begin” here: