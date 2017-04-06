Portland Mayor Handed A Pepsi In Parody Of Kendall Jenner Commercial. He’s Not Having It. (Video)

A man known only as Carlos Enrique decided to confront Portland mayor Ted Wheeler at a city council meeting.

The topic on the table was about a city ordinance which would give the city more power in towing boats left on city docks. Carlos Enrique began to ramble, and when Mayor Wheeler tried to refocus his attention, Carlos Enrique said, “What I realized is that the language of resistance has not been properly translated you. So this is for you.”

He walked over to Mayor Wheeler and presented him with a can of Pepsi, obviously parodying the controversial ad featuring Kendall Jenner. He took another can out of his jacket pocket and took a sip before he was apprehended and escorted away by a couple of Portland’s finest.

Pepsi pulled the controversial ad, saying that they “missed the mark” with whatever message they were trying to convey.

Via People

