Neal Schon Says Journey Will Have Nothing But “Open Arms” For Steve Perry At Band’s Hall Of Fame Induction

Journey is finally being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The ceremony takes place tomorrow, and will reunite Neal Schon and Ross Valory, the only original members still in the group, with keyboardist Gregg Rollie, drummer Aynsley Dunbar, and of course, Steve Perry.

Perry has confirmed his attendance, but beyond that he’s kept pretty tight-lipped.  He hasn’t given any interviews, and he has not revealed if he will perform with the band.  Keyboardist Jonathan Cain told the Dayton Daily News, “As far as we know, he’s just going to accept the award and then skedaddle.  That’s all I know, unless something changes.”

As far as seeing each other again, Schon says he hopes Perry plays with them, and looks forward to seeing him again.  “We probably won’t find out until he gets there” he tells Yahoo.  “But since he did go onstage last year in a few different markets with [indie-rock band] the Eels and sang some of our stuff, I’m like, ‘Well, why wouldn’t he do that with us?’  Everybody’s celebrating our legacy that he and I and Jonathan and Ross and [drummer] Steve Smith and Rollie and everybody contributed to.  So I’m hoping he’ll sing with us.  The door has always been open for him to do that.”

