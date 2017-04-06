Mama June Spent $75,000 On Amazing Transformation

April 6, 2017 9:24 AM By JT
Filed Under: body, face, health, Honey Boo Boo, mama june shannon, Skin, surgery, Teeth, transformation, Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon recently debuted her brand new look, and she looks AMAZING!

She received an extensive list of plastic surgeries and procedures along with a strict regime of diet and exercise and has become almost a whole new person.  This amazing body transformation did come with a hefty price attached to it, however.  Among the surgeries, Shannon received breast augmentation, skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings,” and stomach, and a gastric sleeve was inserted, costing a total of $75,000.

Mama June said the worst surgery, by far, was the gastric sleeve, and she’s not bothered by people who accuse her of “cheating” her way to self-improvement.  She said, “It’s not like I’m Miss Plastic.  I don’t consider a tummy tuck or face skin removal ‘plastic surgery.’  I believe it’s something that makes you feel better than you did with the skin hanging.  I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size.  I’m happy where I’m at.”

Via People

