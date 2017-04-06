Mama June Spent $75,000 On Amazing Transformation

Mama June Shannon recently debuted her brand new look, and she looks AMAZING!

She received an extensive list of plastic surgeries and procedures along with a strict regime of diet and exercise and has become almost a whole new person. This amazing body transformation did come with a hefty price attached to it, however. Among the surgeries, Shannon received breast augmentation, skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings,” and stomach, and a gastric sleeve was inserted, costing a total of $75,000.

Exclusive photos of #MamaJune, I just shot these at her house Saturday for @people, check out the new issue for more pics. Thanks to the powerhouse @catrionaniaolain A post shared by Perry Hagopian (@perryhagopian) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Mama June said the worst surgery, by far, was the gastric sleeve, and she’s not bothered by people who accuse her of “cheating” her way to self-improvement. She said, “It’s not like I’m Miss Plastic. I don’t consider a tummy tuck or face skin removal ‘plastic surgery.’ I believe it’s something that makes you feel better than you did with the skin hanging. I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size. I’m happy where I’m at.”

Via People

