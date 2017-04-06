Jimmy Fallon And The Rock Make A Grown Man Cry While Photobombing Fans

The Rock and Jimmy Fallon decided recently to team up for some fun and games at Universal Studios Orlando and photobomb unsuspecting fans.

The Tonight Show host, who is promoting his new Race Through New York ride at the theme park, challenged the Fate of the Furious star to play Race Through Universal Studios, which entailed dressing up as mascot versions of themselves. The stars attempted to score as many fan high-fives (worth one point), hugs (worth three points) and photos (worth five points) as they could in three minutes.

Check out the video below!