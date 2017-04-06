You read that right! Every donation made to Operation Kindness today will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000. With your help, this gift could help rescue twice as many homeless animals. Operation Kindness has been saving the lives of homeless animals in North Texas since 1976 in a compassionate, no-kill environment through the generous support of corporations, foundations, and individuals like you.

You can choose gift amounts from $25 to $500 or even donate a custom amount. Anything helps! Show our local animal shelter some love!