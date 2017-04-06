English Villagers Throw Birthday For Pothole They’ve Been Complaning About For Two Years

April 6, 2017
Vonnie Daykin believes she first noticed the pothole around March 2015.  She and other neighbors reported it to the Nottinghamshire County Council, but two years later no repairs have been made, and the hole has grown deeper.

To celebrate the two-year anniversary of complaining about this pothole, she and other residents had a little birthday celebration, complete with a cake and candles.

The incident has been referred to Via East Midlands, which handles all the road services for the Nottingham City Council.  They promise to begin work and repairs on the road within the next fortnight.

