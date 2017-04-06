Don Rickles Passes Away At 90

April 6, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: 90, dead, died, Don Rickles, Johnny Carson, Passes Away, TMZ, Toy Story

Legendary comedian Don Rickles has passed away at that age of 90.

TMZ is reporting that Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. They are also reporting that his wife Barbara was at his side.

Don Rickles became a house hold name in the 60’s by appearing on the ‘Dean Martin Show’ and ‘The Tonight Show’

Rickles had a reputation as a great insult comic as well:

Rickles also provided the voice of Mr. Potatohead in Toy Story.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Mindy, and his grand children.

He was 90 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live