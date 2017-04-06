Don Rickles Passes Away At 90

Legendary comedian Don Rickles has passed away at that age of 90.

TMZ is reporting that Rickles died Thursday morning of kidney failure at his home in Los Angeles. They are also reporting that his wife Barbara was at his side.

Don Rickles became a house hold name in the 60’s by appearing on the ‘Dean Martin Show’ and ‘The Tonight Show’

Rickles had a reputation as a great insult comic as well:

Rickles also provided the voice of Mr. Potatohead in Toy Story.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Mindy, and his grand children.

He was 90 years old.