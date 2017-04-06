Delta Airlines Buys Hundreds Of Pizzas For Stranded Passengers

We all know that pizza helps make everything better right?

Well recently Delta Airlines took that philosophy and put it to use. After having to cancel hundreds of flights on Wednesday due to severe thunderstorms in the south, the airline ordered more than 700 boxes of pizza for customers in Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky and other states with canceled or delayed flights affected by the storms.

In Nashville alone, Delta ordered 160 pizzas and 60 foot-long subs for the passengers stranded thanks to the delays. “We empower our agents and airport station leaders to find ways to take care of our customers when irregular operations disrupt travel,” Delta spokesperson Michael Thomas told ABC News on Wednesday. The Atlanta-based airline said it also provided games, coloring books and other items to “keep younger travelers entertained while they waited for storms to clear.”

This is not the first time Delta has thrown food at a problem. Last year, following a massive power outage that led to 2,300 canceled flights, the airline brought passengers doughnuts and pizza and offered free liquor.