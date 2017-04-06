Barry Manilow Officially Comes Out As Gay

After all these years, we finally know the truth about Barry Manilow’s sexuality. He’s gay.

Let’s be honest, we all knew, it was just never confirmed…that is until now. The legendary singer and songwriter sat down for an interview on Entertainment Tonight to openly talk about his personal life. In addition to officially coming out, Manilow also confirmed his three-year marriage to Garry Keif.

So why now? Why come out at 73-years-old? Well, to make a long story short, Manilow says…

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything.”

Wow. Can you imagine having to “hide” something so personal for fear of disappointing people? Not only that, but to do it for your entire life! We have nothing but love for you and your music. That will never change!