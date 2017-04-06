Barry Manilow Officially Comes Out As Gay

April 6, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: barry manilow, garry keif, Gay, married

After all these years, we finally know the truth about Barry Manilow’s sexuality. He’s gay.

Let’s be honest, we all knew, it was just never confirmed…that is until now. The legendary singer and songwriter sat down for an interview on Entertainment Tonight to openly talk about his personal life. In addition to officially coming out, Manilow also confirmed his three-year marriage to Garry Keif.

So why now? Why come out at 73-years-old? Well, to make a long story short, Manilow says…

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything.”

Wow. Can you imagine having to “hide” something so personal for fear of disappointing people? Not only that, but to do it for your entire life! We have nothing but love for you and your music. That will never change!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live