Badger Buries Entire Cow By Himself

Holy smokes! You do not want to mess with this badger!

Scientist at the University of Utah spent the winter studying scavengers in the Great Basin, and, how they handle to cold weather. During their studies, they discovered a badger that buried a 50-pound calf carcass all by himself.

In the video, you can see the badger excavating tunnels under the carcass until the entire thing collapses into the pit.

“I was really shocked by the fact that these badgers could completely monopolize and dominate that food source,” researcher Eva Buechley told National Geographic. “This is an interesting niche, and it may be badgers are playing a more important role in the nutrient cycle than anybody knew.”