Adam Devine To Host MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Following in the footsteps of Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Pitch Perfect costar Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine has been tapped to host the newly renamed MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Previously known as the MTV Movie Awards, television categories will be involved for the first time in 25 years, and Devine is excited about the opportunity, and maybe just a little too confident. He told People, “I’m already getting good vibes. I feel like they’re probably going to invite me back every year.”

He also understands why MTV decided to choose him as host. “I feel like I am the biggest movie and television star together as one. Will Smith might have something to say about that but they didn’t ask him [to host], they asked me. So who’s the bigger star? It’s him, but I’m doing the best with what I have.”

The MTV movie and tv awards are gonna be poppin this year cause yours truly is hosting! I'm so excited to bring my weird to LIVE tv! pic.twitter.com/c2JsByp9oF — ADAMDEVINE (@ADAMDEVINE) April 6, 2017

Since his show Workaholics ended, and he won’t be involved in Pitch Perfect 3, Devine plans to turn hosting into a full-time career. “I’m going to host award shows for the foreseeable future — any award show. I’m going to start big with the MTV Movie & TV Awards and then I’m going to maybe host dog competitions. If not, then hopefully some other movies.”

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are scheduled to air May 7th from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Via People

