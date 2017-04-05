The Hardest Working 5-Month-Old In The Business; DJ Khaled’s Son, Asahd, Is Executive Producer Of Latest Album

April 5, 2017 7:41 AM By JT
DJ Khaled is hard at work on his tenth album, and he hired an unconventional person to serve as his executive producer.

His brand new 5-month-old baby Asahd was named executive producer of the album last January, and Khaled has no reservations about updating the world in the album’s creation and production, all with Asahd by his side!

Although a release date for DJ Khaled’s Grateful has not been scheduled, the album will reportedly feature vocals from Lil Wayne, Migos, Chance the Rapper, and Justin Bieber.

