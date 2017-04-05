Texas Frightmare Weekend Brings Casts Of The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, And More To Dallas

April 5, 2017 9:28 AM By JT
Filed Under: Bates Motel, Dallas, DFW, Hyatt Regency, local, Stranger Things, Texas, Texas Frightmare Weekend, Walking Dead

Even if you are not a hardcore fan of all things horror, Texas Frightmare Weekend will have something for you.

This year, actors from Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Bates Motel will all be doing apperances and signings at the Dallas festival, along with stars from classic films The Shining, The Hills Have Eyes, The Thing, and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, and Dallas’ own Sting.

Texas Frightmare Weekend will be at the Hyatt Regency at DFW Airport from May 5 to May 7.  Tickets are still avilable and range from $30 to $83.95.

Via Dallas Observer

