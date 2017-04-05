Texas Frightmare Weekend Brings Casts Of The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, And More To Dallas

Even if you are not a hardcore fan of all things horror, Texas Frightmare Weekend will have something for you.

This year, actors from Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Bates Motel will all be doing apperances and signings at the Dallas festival, along with stars from classic films The Shining, The Hills Have Eyes, The Thing, and WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, and Dallas’ own Sting.

And also actors from Bates Motel, The Walking Dead, and The Shining. https://t.co/TTrBB04tNG — Dallas Observer (@Dallas_Observer) April 5, 2017

Less than two hours left! Ticket prices increase TONIGHT Monday, 3/27 at midnight central. Reserve now @ https://t.co/WZJIh2IKch . pic.twitter.com/vlmaXErTwE — Texas Frightmare Wkd (@txfrightmare) March 28, 2017

Texas Frightmare Weekend will be at the Hyatt Regency at DFW Airport from May 5 to May 7. Tickets are still avilable and range from $30 to $83.95.

Via Dallas Observer