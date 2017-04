High schooler Jacob Staudenmaier from Phoenix, Ariz., came up with a pretty clever way to ask actress Emma Stone to his junior prom.

With a little help with some fellow classmates, Jacob made a video posted to Twitter where he asks the Oscar winner to prom by recreating the opening scene to La La Land.

The video has gone wild on Twitter, gaining over six thousand retweets and 13 thousand likes. ¬†Check out his “promposal” below.