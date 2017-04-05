Pepsi Pulls Heavily Political Commercial Starring Kendall Jenner

Pepsi is certainly no stranger to controversy when it comes to it’s commercials.

First there was Madonna’s infamous ‘Like a Prayer’ Pepsi ad, now it’s Kendall Jenner’s turn. But unlike Madonna, Kendall Jenner was not involved in any creative input for the commercial’s production.

The commercial has been widely criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes. “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said Wednesday in a news release. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

PepsiCo Inc. had previously said the ad would “be seen globally across TV and digital” platforms, and had stood by the ad late Tuesday. In its statement Wednesday, PepsiCo apologized to Jenner for putting her “in this position.”